2023 Innovation Lab to showcase student-led research during SXSW

Texas State University will host the 2023 Innovation Lab, an interactive event showcasing student- and faculty-run technology projects, on Sunday, March 12, during the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin.

The Texas State Innovation Lab will be held in the Great Room of the W Austin, 200 Lavaca St. The showcase and reception will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will feature students, faculty and industry partners using and creating new technology to solve real- world issues. They will present ideas and innovative technologies developed through research initiatives involving a wide array of disciplines. During the event, corporate partners will also demonstrate their role in mentoring and helping students bring their research to the marketplace.

Groups presenting pitches include:

• Beats and Lyrics to Go – mobile opportunities for music engagement for children, youth and young adults

• Bobcat Repurpose – machines dedicated to repurpose/ recycling post-consumer plastic waste

• Low-Earth Orbiting Satellite – students from multiple departments collaborate to make an adaptable satellite for future launches

• Eco-Friendly Novel Concrete – developing concrete materials that can help make the concrete industry carbon- neutral

• Ergonomics Bobcat Racing Team – funding, designing, manufacturing and developing a formula-style race car

• Great Resilience in Texas (GRIT) – recognizing the resilience of small businesses in Texas and their contributions to a resilient Texas economy

• Human Digital Twins – models designed to simulate workers by collecting data to detect and prevent injuries, improving efficiency and productivity in real- time

• Meeko – software that acts as a guide for children just beginning to interact online by offering helpful tips about safe and unsafe practices

• Mental Health MAP – an initiative to collect and compile open data sources to quantify and forecast mental health needs in Texas communities • Neuroergonomics – utilizing electroencephalogram data to detect and predict cognitive fatigue in manual material handling workers

• New Braunfels Heritage Tribute – designing and building a new hole of the Landa Park mini golf course to immerse players in New Braunfels’ rich culture and heritage

• Roadway Asset Survey System – a cost-effective method based on three key technologies: machine learning, image processing and geographic information systems

• ScaleUp – researching the unique challenges affecting minority-business growth and developing practical tools to help overcome these challenges

• SpExoDisks – an astronomical database for exoplanet- forming disks, with a web interface for community access worldwide

• TXST CIEDAR Labs – multiple living labs within a smart neighborhood created in partnership with external companies related to connected infrastructure

• Yumlish – empowering people with chronic conditions, like diabetes and heart disease, to take charge of their health The Texas State Innovation Lab is open to all SXSW Interactive badge holders or special guests of Texas State.

For more information, visit www.ua.txst.edu/ways-togive/ corporate-partnerships/ innovationlab/2023-project- team.html.