2023 Veramendi Plaza Award of Honor recipient is late Mildred Bechtol

The Heritage Association of San Marcos is honoring the late Mildred “Millie” Bechtol as this year’s recipient of the “Veramendi Plaza Award of Honor.”

This award, formerly known as the Tree of Honor Award, was established to recognize the contributions of Heritage Association members who passed away during the previous year.

Bechtol, who was born on Oct. 14, 1930 in Kentucky, passed away in Austin on May 29, 2022.

The award will be given by Brita Northcutt at the association’s annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 22 at La Cima Community Center, the press release stated.

Millie Bechtol distinguished herself as the valedictorian of her high school class in Verona, Ohio.

She married Bill Bechtol in 1952 and provided him with great support throughout his academic career from Ohio to Minnesota, and finally to Texas.

She edited the four books and numerous journal articles he wrote and aided his work as Rotary District Governor.

She hosted Rotary youth exchange students in her home and maintained contact with them afterwards for many years.

An active member of First United Methodist Church of San Marcos, she regularly volunteered at the Twice Blessed Consignment Shop and hosted prayer groups.

She served on the San Marcos City Cemetery Board, was a member of the Brackenridge Club and was an ardent supporter of Texas State as a member of the University Women’s Club, the Bobcat Club and Friends of Fine Arts & Communication.

Bechtol was also a welcome and active member of the Heritage Association and the Heritage Guild.

She was one of the original Bicentennial Belles and, starting with small groups of neighborhood women, was among the first who served lunches in the Cottage Kitchen (Charles S. Cock House-Museum, located within Veramendi Plaza).

Working with Frances Stovall and others, one could also find Mille serving as a docent for the annual “Tours of Distinction,” in one of the fine historical residences in San Marcos.

According to association officials, Bechtol “was a wonderful servant to the community of San Marcos and the Heritage Association for decades, and is richly deserving of this year’s Veramendi Plaza Award of Honor.”