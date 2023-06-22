2024 House race is heating up

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener announced Tuesday that she will seek reelection to continue serving Texas House District 45.

“When I stepped up to run for the Texas House, no one believed a Democrat could win Hays County,” Zwiener said. “But we knocked on doors, inspired volunteers, and did the hard work to not only flip House District 45 but to elect Democrats all across the county. I remain committed to helping other Democrats get elected in Texas as well as continuing to serve myself.”

Zwiener is in her third term and serves on the House Committees on Natural Resources, Energy Resources, and House Administration.

She said she is a champion for reproductive health, equal rights for all Texans, the freedom to vote, public education, and clean air and water.

“Voters in Hays County know my work fighting for our families and our futures,” Zwiener said. “This session I funded a fentanyl awareness program, secured increased funding for Texas State University, passed legislation to improve training for foster care families, and blocked bills that would have made it harder for our cities to manage rapid growth. I look forward to continuing to fight for Hays County families.”

In January 2021, Zwiener established the Texas Energy and Climate Caucus and serves as its Chair. She is also a founding member of the Texas LGBTQ Caucus and serves as its Secretary. She is one of only 46 women who serve in the Texas House, making up 30 percent of the body.

“The Texas Energy and Climate Caucus is building bipartisan support for a greener future, and I’m so proud of the work we’ve done to build bridges and protect renewable energy in Texas,” Zwiener. said “The Texas LGBTQ Caucus is giving our community a voice in the halls of power and fighting back against hateful legislation that targets some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Zwiener is also one of the foremost masters of the House Rules and has used them to successfully leverage better outcomes for Texans, stopping bills that targeted renewable energy and unions, and improving bills that impact education and local control.

“Being effective in the minority isn’t easy,” Zwiener said. “Hays County needs a progressive fighter who can go toe-to-toe with Republicans to defend our core values while also building bridges when common ground exists. I’ve proven that I’m that fighter, and I ask the voters of Hays County to allow me to keep advocating on their behalf.”