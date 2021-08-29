Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

3 dead following five-vehicle collision in Seguin

Sun, 08/29/2021 - 5:00am

A five-vehicle collision in Seguin left three people dead Thursday.The Seguin Police Department and Seguin Fire/EMS responded to the fiery, fatal collision on Thursday, involving five vehicles at east Interstate 10 near the State Highway 123 Bypass.Officials said the accident occurred at approximately 2:56 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021