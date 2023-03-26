3rd Annual Hays Courthouse Easter egg hunt is planned

With the arrival of spring, children and families are getting ready for one of the county's most anticipated holiday events.

On April 7 there will be an Easter egg hunt on the Hays County courthouse grounds.

Even the Easter bunny has sent notice that he will be in attendance between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The series of egg hunts will begin at noon and are to be divided by age groups, with children under 5 going first, followed by those age 5 to 7, and finally, youngsters from age 11 to 13.

The child in each age group that finds a golden ticket will receive a gift basket provided by the Hays County Commissioners Court.

Teens between 14 and 16, are eligible to compete in an egg balancing competition with the winner receiving a prize provided by Hays County Commissioner Court Judge Ruben Becerra.

Those attending will find holiday refreshments, crafts and games hosted by the LBJ Museum, the Dunbar Heritage Association, KnD Boutique, the Mermaid Society, the League of Women Voters, the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community, the Downtown Association and HEB.

There will also be storytime princesses from the Texas State Medical Explorer Omega Leo Program.