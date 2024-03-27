4th Annual Historic Courthouse Egg Hunt

The 4th Annual Hays County Easter Egg Hunt will once again be held for all children on Friday, March 29 beginning at 11 a.m. on the Historic Courthouse Grounds. The Easter Bunny will be on the grounds visiting with children between 11 a.m. and noon. The egg hunts will be held by age groups beginning at noon: Under 5 years, 5-7 years, 8-10 years, and 1113 years. Hays County Commissioners have provided a prize Easter basket for one child in each age group that finds a golden ticket in their egg. Teens between the ages of 14-16 will compete in an Egg Balancing Competition for a prize from the Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

Refreshments, crafts, and games will be hosted by the Dunbar Heritage Association, Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community, Downtown Association, Crime Stoppers, the County Health Department and H-E-B.