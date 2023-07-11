Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Vandals sprayed areas at the 5 Mile Dam Park with paint and set a fire that damaged trees, grasses.
Photo provided by Hays County Parks

5 Mile Dam officials report dam, grass are vandalized

Tue, 07/11/2023 - 12:00am
Staff Reports
Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Hays County officials stated there were several incidents involving graffiti and small fires at 5 Mile Dam Park this past week.

The fire damaged small trees and riparian grasses that were under restoration.

The historic dam, built in 1931, is covered in spray paint. Staff stated there will be increased security at the park and they are asking for the public to report any suspicious activity, by calling the Hays County Sheriff's Dispatch non-emergency line at (512)-393-7896.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023