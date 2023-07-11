5 Mile Dam officials report dam, grass are vandalized

Hays County officials stated there were several incidents involving graffiti and small fires at 5 Mile Dam Park this past week.

The fire damaged small trees and riparian grasses that were under restoration.

The historic dam, built in 1931, is covered in spray paint. Staff stated there will be increased security at the park and they are asking for the public to report any suspicious activity, by calling the Hays County Sheriff's Dispatch non-emergency line at (512)-393-7896.