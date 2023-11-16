68-year-old man is charged in connection to death of dog in Victory Gardens

The San Marcos Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to the death of a dog in the Victory Gardens neighborhood of the city.

In a press release, officers said that they conducted an investigation that ended in an arrest, after receiving a call from a family that a neighbor had shot and killed their dog.

Police stated that the call was received late Monday.

Police said they obtained surveillance video that showed a man, Andrew Kennedy, 68, walking with a weapon and allegedly shooting a dog. According to the press release, police said they were able to collect additional evidence at the scene that allegedly links Kennedy to being in the neighborhood at the time the dog was reported to have been killed.

Following a necropsy procedure, police said results did reveal that the dog that was killed died as a result of pellet gun wounds.

Police said Kennedy was arrested Tuesday and following an appearance with a magistrate is now charged with cruelty to nonlivestock animals, which in Texas is a third-degree felony.