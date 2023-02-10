Acclaimed author, poet Jane Wong to hold reading, signing

Award-winning poet and author Jane Wong will hold a reading and book signing Friday, Feb. 17, at Texas State University’s Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center.

The 7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public. The KAP Literary Center is located at 508 W. Center Street in Kyle.

Wong is the author of How to Not Be Afraid of Everything and Overpour. Her debut memoir, Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City, is forthcoming in 2023. She is an associate professor of creative writing at Western Washington University. Her poems have appeared in Best American Nonrequired Reading, Best American Poetry, New York Times, American Poetry Review, POETRY, The Kenyon Review, New England Review, and others. A Kundiman fellow, she is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize and a fellowship from the U.S. Fulbright Program. The recipient of the James W. Ray Distinguished Artist Award, her first solo art show “After Preparing the Altar, the Ghosts Feast Feverishly” was exhibited at the Frye Art Museum in 2019. Her artwork has also been a part of “Nourish,” an exhibition at the Richmond Art Gallery in 2022.

This event is sponsored by the Burdine Johnson Foundation and the Department of English. For more information, contact Jeremy Garrett at kapliterarycenter@ gmail. com or www.kapliterarycenter. com.