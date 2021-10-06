Addition to Hays County's ERA program quickens rental process

With the help of community-based case managers, Hays County residents will now receive more assistance to further speed up the rental process and provide assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hays County Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program has expanded its mission by including the Community Assistance Program (CAP).

CAP assists by training members of the Homeless Coalition of Hays County groups to help applicants with their paperwork. The coalition members then agree to act as the applicant’s case manager during the ERA process.

“So far we have received nearly 400 applications for rental assistance,” said Wesley Matthews with the Hays County ERA office. “With only four of us in the ERA office, the process wasn’t moving as rapidly as we wanted.”

According to Matthews, the implementation of CAP will allow more applicants to move through the pipeline more efficiently.

One factor that contributed to the lengthy process was the need for documentation regarding the applicant's situation. With updated guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department, applicants are now able to self-attest as to their financial situation.

Those looking to apply will still need to provide a government-issued ID. Now through CAP, the case managers will be able to assist in retrieving documents needed such as social security cards and birth certificates.

A complete list of required documentation can be found on the ERA program’s website.

Applicants in dire situations will now have the opportunity to be temporarily placed in hotels for up to 90 days with the help of CAP case managers being able to identify those that have rapid rehousing potential.

“This new guidance allows more flexibility and a more rapid deployment of funds,” Matthews said.

The HOME Center will host an ERA event on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the San Marcos Public Library — located at 625 E Hopkins St. — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those experiencing homelessness or eviction due to COVID-19 can meet with volunteers from the HOME Center along with a volunteer from Hays County Food Bank and staff from the ERA program and San Marcos Library to determine their eligibility.

During the event, HOME Center will sponsor the ID recovery portion for individuals who need identification to apply for assistance.

“HOME Center is working closely with clients, motel managers and owners, to get people into the ERA program,” said Hannah Durrance with HOME Center. “We hope this close partnership will ensure the success of this program. Our goal is to connect individuals to this program, through our outreach programs, while providing direct services, including case management to clients. We are partnering with other agencies that are part of the Homeless Coalition of Hays County to ensure clients are getting connected with area resources so they are able to have time to recover from the effects of COVID- related income loss.”

For more information about the ERA program, visit hayscountytx.com/emergency-rental-assistance-program/.