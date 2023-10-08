Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, $22 pet adoptions

There are so many dogs (and cats) that need fur-ever homes, and the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter works hard to ensure that each dog is well taken care of and finds the companionship that they so desperately crave. Man’s best friends thrive with their humans. San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, honored the shelter and its animals by proclaiming October, 2023 as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Christie Banduch, with the SMRAS, said there is currently a special at the shelter, which only costs $22 for both ready-to-go dogs and cats. She encouraged those that have room in their hearts and in their homes to come adopt a pet.

Hughson said the city recognizes the bond between humans and dogs, and the immeasurable impact they make on the community by offering loyalty and companionship to its citizens.

“Every dog deserves a forever and loving home, and there are countless shelter dogs waiting for their chance to become members of families,” Hughson said. “Adopting a shelter dog not only saves a precious life but also helps alleviate overcrowding in animal shelters and promotes responsible pet ownership.”

Hughson said shelters dogs come in all shapes, breeds, sizes and personalities, which makes it easy for any dog lover to find the perfect match for their lifestyle and preferences.

“The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter takes in an average of 4,200 animals annually,” Hughson said. “San Marcos is committed to raising awareness about the benefits of adopting shelter dogs and supporting local animal shelters and rescue organizations that work tirelessly to care for, rehabilitate and find loving homes for homeless dogs.”

Hughson called upon the citizens of San Marcos to adopt a shelter dog, spread awareness of the benefits of adoption and support the local animal shelters.

Check out their animals here sanmarcostx. gov/3259/Adoptable-Animals.