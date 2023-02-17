Advanced Culinary Arts students utilize skills to take part in learning lunch

The sound of chicken frying and the smell of waffles cooking filled the air as San Marcos High School students took part in Learning Lunch.

On February 15, SMHS students in an advanced culinary arts class taught by Daniel Reinhard worked to serve a chicken and waffles meal for San Marcos CISD teachers and staff. Learning Lunches provides students with the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in the culinary industry.

“The kids are learning,” Reinhard said. “I tell people at the beginning of the year, ‘Hey, be nice to them, they’re learning and we are going to have mistakes.’ But we work through them and the people are forgiving and good and they like to come here and get away.”

Prep for each Learning Lunch takes place days in advance with this week’s menu set for fried chicken, waffles, fruit and cheesecake.

“Monday, we prepped the chicken,” said James Johnson, an SMHS senior. “We made the cheesecake on Monday. We basically put the [chicken] in the oven for 10 minutes and then fried them.”

Each student has a role during every Learning Lunch, whether it’s preparing the food, plating the meal or working the front of house.

“Usually when we have our learning lunches, I’m usually the one serving the food or plating it,” said Caleb Walpole, an SMHS senior. “This week, I was responsible for plating the chicken and the waffles and making sure everything was plated right with the fruit, the butter and everything.”

Reinhard said Learning Lunch provides an opportunity for students to learn the industry and pick up valuable working skills.

“A lot of them are wanting to go into the industry, so it kind of prepares them in advance,” Reinhard said. “But then others that don’t want to, they get used to serving other people and trying to make it look pretty and take care of other people. Then also, it’s job skills for working in a restaurant.”

Walpole said he recognizes the experience he’s received by taking part in these lunches.

“It gets me prepared if I wanted another job outside of high school,” Walpole said. “It gets me ready for the fast pace of the orders coming in, dealing with customers, so it gives me a lot of experience.”

Learning Lunch has featured meals such as chef’s salad, loaded macaroni and cheese and potato soup. But Reinhard said students will have an opportunity to come up with their own menus in March.

“So they’ll be in groups of three or four. They have to plan the meal,” Reinhard said. “They’ll be in charge of the kitchen, in charge of the front of house. So, the kids have seen it for a while and then they get to see how hard it is. It’s not just as easy as going up and getting it done. Now, you’ve got to plan and you’ve got to think about it.”

There are approximately 15 students in each of Reinhard’s advanced culinary arts classes. He said he’s proud of the work they’ve done throughout each Learning Lunch.

“The kids in here want to be here,” Reinhard said. “They want to serve others and they have a great heart. … They’re gonna be the ones that work hard and get the work done when they need to. So, they’re the hard workers and I’m really proud of what they can do.”

Learning Lunches continue on Thursday, February 23 with a Mardi Grasthemed meal. Expected items on the menu will be red beans and rice, caesar salad and bread pudding. Each Learning Lunch takes place at CT1 at San Marcos High School.