Aging Well event brings experts to Price Center

In a continued effort to enhance health knowledge and information in the community, a group of health experts will weigh in on various topics that may help people in maintaining a better life in the senior years.

At the Price Center on Thurs., Sept. 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., there will be an interactive panel presentation, “Aging Well: Physical and Environmental Factors,” presented by faculty members from the Alliance of Researchers in Aging at Texas State University.

Topics to be discussed include lighting and other design elements that can help overall behavior and physical wellness, maintaining dynamic balance with increasing age and after stroke and changes in muscle function with age. Following a brief introduction, speakers will answer questions surrounding these issues from community members. Speakers include Dr. Nadim Adi, assistant professor of Interior Design, Dr. Asha Hegde, professor of Interior Design, Dr. Denise Gobert, professor of Physical Therapy and Dr. Joni Mettler, associate professor of Exercise and Sports Science.

Refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to attend. The session is free; however, preregistration is requested. Please email aria23@txstate.edu to reserve your spot.

For more information about the Price Center and its services, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St., or visit price-center. org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden or Instagram @smtxpricecenter.