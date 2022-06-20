Alliance Industrial Company & Kyle Economic Development host groundbreaking for Kyle/35 Logistics Park

Alliance Industrial Company in partnership with Kyle Economic Development will be holding a groundbreaking for the Kyle/35 Logistics Park on Wednesday, June 22 starting at 10 a.m.

The Kyle/35 Logistics Park will be the first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet or more in the Texas Innovation Corridor. The development will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays County.

The project will consist of five state-of-the-art logistics facilities ranging in size from approximately 140,000 square feet to 475,000 square feet. The functional building designs feature clear heights ranging from 36’ to 40’ with heavy employee and trailer parking ratios and a mix of single loaded and cross-docked layouts. The buildings are designed for single or multi-tenant use and the project can accommodate end-users between 40,000 and 1.4 million square feet. The project has initiated a $115 Million capital investment in the Kyle area.

The groundbreaking will be held at 24801 Interstate 35, behind the Steele Hyundai Dealership along the northbound Frontage Road and Yarrington Road. There will be light refreshments and food served.

For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/bc-tc/kyle35-logistics-park-groundbreaking.