Allocations show sales slow down across San Marcos, county wide as well

It appears inflation and skyrocketing prices may be having an impact on local spending habits as there has been a decrease in sales tax allocations for San Marcos for this period and year to date. Several other cities across Hays have seen a similar decrease in spending compared to 2023 while others are still showing growth.

There has also been a slight decrease in overall sales for the year compared to last year at this time. The city has received $146,119 less for 2024 year to date, as compared to 2023.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for April, representing sales made in February in San Marcos, has gone down 0.76% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in February is $3,409,038 down from $3,435,403 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is down 0.87% from last year.

Year to date, the city received a total of $3,618,301,274 in allocations, and year to date for 2023 was $3,564,525,001.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for April, representing sales made in February for the county, is $2,835,348, which is down 0.34% from last year in the same period last year when it received $2,845,301. The payment to the county year to date is $13,215,248, which is down 0.22% from last year.

In 2023, Hays County received $13,245,517 for the year by this time.

Five cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and three of the cities are down year to date, as compared to 2023. Those down for this tax allocation period are San Marcos, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Uhland and down for the year to date are San Marcos, Uhland and Woodcreek.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared: Buda: Monthly allocation is $1,158,548, up 1.1%. Year to date total is $5,332,285, up 0.24%.

Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is $415,693, down 1.48%. Year to date total is $1,966,759, up 5.27%.

Hays City: Monthly allocation is $3,320, up 51.66%. Year to date total is $15,115, up 36.76%.

Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,625,278, up 6.63%. Year to date total is $7,338,970, up 9.1%.

Mountain City: Monthly allocation is $3,321, up 23%. Year to date total is $13,910, up 6.32%.

Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $20,405, up 91.91%. Year to date total is $68,524, up 52.55%.

Uhland: Monthly allocation is $46,217, down 21.43%. Year to date total is $224,356, down 8.99%.

Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $145,279, down 1.70%. Year to date total is $661,895, up 7.63%.

Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $9,068, up 2.05%. Year to date total is $44,466, down 6.16%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.