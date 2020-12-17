Amazon plans second San Marcos warehouse

Amazon is working to advance a project to build a 1-million-square-foot warehouse distribution center in San Marcos by September, 2021, according to documents and exchanges in Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

The 1,005,000 square foot SAT6 distribution warehouse would occupy roughly 71 acres in north San Marcos in the Whisper Subdivision near Yarrington Road and Fortuna Road, across from the Hays County Transportation Center.

While the project was not discussed outright in the meeting, its intended use in the parking variance request being considered in item 19 was listed as “Amazon Distribution/Warehouse,” and was brought to other councilmembers' attention in an exchange about the environmental consciousness of the end user, Amazon.

Since the project is not finalized, the City of San Marcos and Greater San Marcos Partnership could not provide comment yet.

The parking variance was approved to allow for employees to enter and park safely and separately from the truck traffic, but not before an amendment was made to ensure a number of environmental protections.

"This is, as you know, very, very time sensitive," said Jim Welch, vice president of Pape-Dawson Engineers Inc. "We have to start right away, and we're looking to be online in September. So, even once we do start construction, our timeline is going to be extremely tight."

The final resolution called for over detention of site runoff, grass-lined channels providing water quality, 10 employee electric vehicle charging stations, 10 electric semi-truck charging stations, 100% rooftop solar panels, hydrogen fuel system and a designated ride share location.