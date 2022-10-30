American GI Forum hosts Silver Star Gala

Two Bronze Star winners were inducted into the Business Hall of Fame during the American GI Forum Silver Star Gala were — left to right — Chairwoman Sylvia N. Garza, presenter, Bronze star winners Mary Stewart and Frances Ybarra, who received the award for Shirley DeLeon. These women were induct into the businesswomen’s hall of fame by Texas Commander Mario Perales and Texas State Chair Sylvia Nebares Gal. They were recognized for all of their hard work in the business world. The Greater SSgt. J.P. Nebares Memorial Women AFIF of Texas chapter would like to thank all the sponsors who made the gala possible.

Photos submitted by American GI Forum