The American GI Forum of San Marcos Men Chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships to recent San Marcos High School graduates who are attending fall semester classes in 2020. The awarded recipients seated left to right are Mia Ruiz, Julianna N. Saucedo, Marie C. Facundo, Victoria N. Alvarez, Jade Olivo and Jazlie Rodriguez; standing left to right Abraham Medina Martinez, Kaitlyn Sierra, Savannah J. Sanchez, Klariza D. Hurtado, Aaron Luera, Sean A. Esquivel, Amanda D. Lara and Erik A Camacho. Not in picture: Hannah Alvarez, Sierra Bermuda, Perla Diaz Deleon, Emoni Patino, Rosemary Rebollar and Esperanza Vasquez. Photo submitted by Jesse Sanchez, AGIF Scholarship Chair

American GI Forum of San Marcos awards $10,000 in scholarships

Mon, 12/14/2020 - 7:49pm
Submitted by Jesse Sanchez, AGIF Scholarship Chair
Monday, December 14, 2020

The American GI Forum of San Marcos Men Chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships to recent San Marcos High School graduates who are attending fall semester classes in 2020.

