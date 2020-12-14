American GI Forum of San Marcos awards $10,000 in scholarships

The American GI Forum of San Marcos Men Chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships to recent San Marcos High School graduates who are attending fall semester classes in 2020. The awarded recipients seated left to right are Mia Ruiz, Julianna N. Saucedo, Marie C. Facundo, Victoria N. Alvarez, Jade Olivo and Jazlie Rodriguez; standing left to right Abraham Medina Martinez, Kaitlyn Sierra, Savannah J. Sanchez, Klariza D. Hurtado, Aaron Luera, Sean A. Esquivel, Amanda D. Lara and Erik A Camacho. Not in picture: Hannah Alvarez, Sierra Bermuda, Perla Diaz Deleon, Emoni Patino, Rosemary Rebollar and Esperanza Vasquez. Photo submitted by Jesse Sanchez, AGIF Scholarship Chair