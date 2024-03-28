AMVET Easter Egg Hunt March 30

If one is interested in celebrating Easter a day early with local veterans, American Veterans Post Tx-104, led by Commander Mark Salinas, will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in the field between Jack's Roadhouse and the Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413, located at 1701 Hunter Road, starting at 10 a.m. to noon on March 30. American Veterans Post Tx-104 Master at Arms and Chaplain Rick De-Leon said there will already be eggs scattered throughout the site, but around 10:30 a.m. a helicopter will be hovering above dropping more eggs, which should be a fun sight to see. There will be five golden eggs, and those that find them will win a basket full of goodies. DeLeon said there will be hotdogs and drinks for the families to enjoy.

“It’s for the kids of San Marcos,” DeLeon said. “We’re just trying to give back.”

The event is sponsored by Pastor Montaya of the Pentecostal Church, VFW Post 3413 Commander Stephanie Brown, The GI Forum Commander Jerry De-Leon and Amvets Commander Mark Salinas.