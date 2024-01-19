New nonprofit helps keep elders connected to community

In the heart of Victory Gardens/Barrio de La Victoria, a community initiative has taken root, weaving together tradition, culture and compassion. 'Angels for Our Elders” is founded by Christina Casas-Moreno and Mercedes Formolo. The sisters, who are proud natives of San Marcos, have just completed the first year of their senior outreach project. Together they embarked on a heartfelt journey recognizing the need to foster a stronger connection with elders who have contributed immeasurably to the rich tapestry of their neighborhood.

Angels for Our Elders mission is to illuminate a path towards a more connected and compassionate community where the wisdom of the past is honored and the bond between generations is strengthened. Driven by the need to address critical issues in their area such as social isolation and health disparities among senior community members, they organized to bring fifty care packages to their neighborhood elders.

On January 6, Dia de Los Reyes Magos, Angels for our Elders delivered fifty holiday care packages to elderly residents of Victory Gardens/Barrio de La Victoria. These packages contained gifts to comfort, assist with ADLs, activities of daily living and a gift card to HEB to address food barriers. This day is culturally significant in that it marks the culmination of the Twelve Days of Christmas; it celebrates the visit of the Three Wise Men to the baby Jesus, emphasizing generosity and community. In selecting this day for the gift distribution, Angels for Our Elders seeks to honor the wisdom and experiences of elders. It elevates the act of giving during a sacred tradition, aligning it with the spirit of generosity.

This thoughtful gesture was made possible by wonderful friends, family, and businesses within the community including Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant/Bar and Bakery San Marcos, La Sociedad Cuauhtemoc- Cuauhtemoc Hall, Balanced Nutrition San Marcos, Road Toad Logistics LLC and The Marcos & Fidela Garza Family.

By intertwining this cultural celebration with acts of kindness to our elders, Angels for Our Elders aims to support intergenerational exchange, preserve cultural heritage, reduce isolation and build a compassionate community where each generation contributes to collective well-being and growth.

Donations can be made to “Angels for Our Elders” at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union.