DRIFTWOOD)-Returning to its traditional date of Mother’s Day weekend, the fourteenth annual Rolling Oaks MusicFest Fundraiser will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 2024. As in the past, this family- friendly event will offer free music and sell tickets for barbecue on Saturday May 11th, and a pancake brunch on Sunday May 12th. The festival showcases the intimate Rolling Oaks Club stage, natural park surroundings, and top-notch talent to raise funds for the maintenance and operation of the Rolling Oaks Club. The event takes place at the clubhouse, 1031 Lonesome Trail, Driftwood Texas, 78619, in the Rolling Oaks subdivision, seven miles east of Wimberley on FM 3237.

This year’s acts include local favorites Hill Country Honeys, Mike Bond, Ricky Todd, Him and Her, The Elliott Rodgers Band, Late for Dinner, Patrick Green, Steve Wood and Bob Slaughter.

“Bring your chairs or blankets and laid-back attitudes,” advised Bob-Tom Reed, Producer for the event. “Our festival will entertain the Rolling Oaks way: good music and food served up in a relaxed country setting.”

On Saturday, each band or musician will take the stage for 90-minute sets, beginning at 12:00 PM and ending at 7:30 PM. On Sunday, the acts will also be 90-minute sets, starting at 10:00 AM and ending at 4:00 PM.

On Saturday, food will be served from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and tickets are available at the door or in advance. Adult meals are $15. Kid’s plates are $7. Soft drinks and desserts will be available at varying prices. On Sunday, food will be served from 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM, and tickets are available at the door or in advance. The Pancake Brunch is $5.00 per person. Any remaining BBQ will be sold at Saturday prices.