Annual Sacred Springs Powwow this weekend

In 1995, when local music legend, attorney, and entrepreneur Lucky Tomblin produced the Sacred Springs Powwow in San Marcos, Native Americans in Texas knew they had a home where the culture of the First People of the Americas was welcomed, celebrated and valued. Fifteen years later, the powwow’s standard was raised again by the Indigenous Cultures Institute, when representatives from the nonprofit visited Tomblin and his wife Becky and asked permission to reinstate the Sacred Springs Powwow as an annual event. Now in its thirteenth year, the powwow is scheduled for October 7 and 8 at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

Indigenous Cultures Institute strives to preserve the culture of Native Americans indigenous to Texas and northern Mexico, and maintaining covenant with sacred sites.

There will be a Native Culture Tent that includes several presentations. In the Meadows Center Conference Room, workshops on the Coahuiltecan Language Program will be presented by the ICI Language Team, which has been developing the curriculum to revitalize the Coahuiltecan language. The powwow will continue to exhibit over 100 Native American dancers who compete for best performers, and up to 50 vendors with indigenous arts, crafts and foods.

Free parking is available for the event at Bobcat Stadium. Shuttles will be provided. For more information about the 2023 Sacred Springs Powwow, visitsspowwow.com