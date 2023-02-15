Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 22nd Annual Golden Sweetheart’s Ball on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the San Marcos Activity Center. This was the first Golden Sweetheart’s Ball to take place since February of 2020. Eighty-five people reserved spots to this Valentine’s celebration geared toward couples and singles ages 50 and above in San Marcos and surrounding communities. The music was provided by Sound Experience and Big Dog Catering provided the dinner.
Photos provided by the city of San Marcos

Annual Sweetheart Dance’s 22nd year

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:00am
Wednesday, February 15, 2023

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023