Annual Sweetheart Dance’s 22nd year

San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 22nd Annual Golden Sweetheart’s Ball on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the San Marcos Activity Center. This was the first Golden Sweetheart’s Ball to take place since February of 2020. Eighty-five people reserved spots to this Valentine’s celebration geared toward couples and singles ages 50 and above in San Marcos and surrounding communities. The music was provided by Sound Experience and Big Dog Catering provided the dinner.

Photos provided by the city of San Marcos