Apartment complex, industrial development coming to San Marcos

San Marcos will soon see a new apartment complex and industrial development in the city.

Kalterra Capital Partners recently announced a multi-family project set to be developed adjacent to McCarty Commons Apartments, which it developed in 2018. In north San Marcos, Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC. announced that it broke ground on the second building of its 500,000-square-foot, Class A industrial development located in the Whisper development.

The Dylan coming to McCarty Lane

Kalterra’s The Dylan apartments will include 249 multi-family units near McCarty Lane.

Each apartment will include “top-of-the line” amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private patios and balconies, Kalterra said.

The apartment complex will include a swimming pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, green space and the option to rent a garage or carport.

“We’re seeking to build on Kalterra’s incredible success with developing the McCarty Commons property, which we sold last year,” said Nic Balsamo, partner and head of development. “Like its predecessor, The Dylan will offer the best amenities available to residents in this fast-growing area. We are fortunate to have experience developing a past project in the market, which helps us refine our community’s design and deliver a product that will excite our future prospective tenants. The property offers future residents limitless shopping, restaurants, and employment opportunities nearby.”

Kalterra said its new property will offer shopping, restaurants, recreation and employment opportunities. The Dylan is currently scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2023.

Greystar breaks ground on second building of 500,000-squarefoot industrial development

Greystar Real Estates Partners, LLC. broke ground on the second building of its 500,00-square-foot, Class A industrial development near Interstate 35 in San Marcos.

Graystar said the building is part of Phase 1 of its development which consists of Building 1 and 2, totaling 180,000 square feet. Building 1 was completed in 2021 and is now fully leased.

Building 2 is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022 with 90,025 square feet of space.

“With a soaring population, affordable housing, and strong labor metrics, San Marcos presents an incredible opportunity for industrial tenants to serve both Austin and San Antonio and everything in between,” Managing Director and Partner Sam Owen said. “As rental rates continue to increase citywide and new development projects in Buda and Kyle prelease at a record pace, Whisper 35 offers an excellent solution to tenants seeking modern industrial buildings.”

The second phase of Greystar’s development includes Buildings 3-5, which will include 314,938 square feet of industrial space. Phase 2 is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2023.

Greystar’s industrial development is located in Whisper 35 — a state-of-the-art, multi-phase development in north San Marcos.

“Dubbed the Texas Innovation Corridor, the greater San Marcos area is evolving as one of the most promising regions in the nation,” Greystar said. “It is increasingly being recognized by the national media and is home to rapid growth in several industries, including aerospace, aviation, security and defense; business services and support; regional distribution; and destination attractions.”

Whisper 35 is located near I-35 and is accessible by State Highways 130 and 45. The Whisper development is 25 miles from Austin and 55 miles from San Antonio. It’s 20 minutes from the new Tesla factory and within a 10-mile radius of two Amazon distribution facilities.

ncastillo @sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74