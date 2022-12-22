ARCTIC ARRIVAL: Cold front brings gusty winds, sharp temperature drop

An arctic cold blew through San Marcos on Thursday, dropping temperatures near freezing in the afternoon. Wind gusts blew through between 20-25 mph from the north. Wind chill and hard freeze warnings are in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Above, a community member is all bundled up.

Above, Southside Community Center opened its cold weather shelter Thursday night for those needing to stay out of the cold.