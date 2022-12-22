Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, flags blow as the cold front comes in Thursday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

ARCTIC ARRIVAL: Cold front brings gusty winds, sharp temperature drop

Thu, 12/22/2022 - 5:47pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Thursday, December 22, 2022

An arctic cold blew through San Marcos on Thursday, dropping temperatures near freezing in the afternoon. Wind gusts blew through between 20-25 mph from the north. Wind chill and hard freeze warnings are in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Above, a community member is all bundled up.

Above, Southside Community Center opened its cold weather shelter Thursday night for those needing to stay out of the cold. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022