Area Junior Fire Academy is under way

Children ages 8 to 11 will soon participate in the second session of the San Marcos Junior Fire Academy this summer. At the Junior Academy day camp, children will develop skills in leadership, teamwork, self-esteem, citizenship, friendship, and service. In each session, campers will be issued personal protective equipment, participate in safety discussions, engage in hands-on-training for CPR, search and rescue, forcible entry, rope training and extrication, etc. The campers have a homework assignment to establish safe evacuation routes at home. All campers will receive a t-shirt, lunch, and snacks, all free of charge. Session 2 begins July 10 and ends July 14. Classes are between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Registration for this session is closed but one may still volunteer to help. A background clearance is required. JFA is open to kids who have completed 3rd, 4th, or 5th grades by summer, no exceptions. and there is no charge. Children meet at the SMFD Station, 5 100 Carlson Circle. Call 512805-2660.