Area store sells $1million ticket in Powerball jackpot

Someone hit the jackpot this week, perhaps not the billion dollars that was on the line, but a second-tier $1 million prize ticket or the Wednesday, July 19 Powerball drawing was purchased at a local convenience store in San Marcos.

A staff member confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at the Rise N Stop, 15610 N. State Highway 123, declining any interview regarding the ticket sale.

As of time of press, no one has come forward to claim ownership of the winning ticket.

Texas Lottery Commission Media Relations Specialist Steve Helm said the Powerball grand prize winning ticket was sold in California on July 19 and is worth an estimated $1.08 billion, before taxes. That tax burden is likely to be considerable, depending on how the winner chooses to take home the money.

In San Marcos, the million dollar winner successfully got all but one of the winning numbers for the drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 with the Powerball also 24.

The local ticket winner was one of four people in Texas who received $1 million. This prize tier goes to those with five out of five numbers.

Helm said the ticket out of San Marcos was a quick pick.

Another million dollar winner was sold at Mushi’s 3 at 103344 Interstate 37 in Pleasanton.

Helm said the convenience store will not receive a retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket. The lottery's retailer bonus program only awards these bonuses for jackpot-winning tickets sold for Powerball and Mega Millions.

Wednesday night’s drawing was the third largest in the history of the game.

While the Powerball prize dropped back down to $20 million following the July 19 win, the Mega Millions prize is now in excess of $820 million in advance of the next drawing set for Tuesday.