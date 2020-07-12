Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:00am AUSTIN (AP) — U.S. Army officials announced Friday they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls from members of Congress and community activists for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base. Secretary of the Army Ryan D.PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death