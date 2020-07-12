Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death

Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — U.S. Army officials announced Friday they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls from members of Congress and community activists for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base. Secretary of the Army Ryan D.

