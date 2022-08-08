ARPA funding, budget workshop on commissioners’ docket

Two presentations and discussions over American Rescue Plan Act funding are slated for the upcoming Hays County Commissioners Court meeting.

The first of the presentations will include a 2022 Point-in-Time report, presented by Joshua Sutherlan and Nancy Heintz of the Homeless Coalition of Hays County on Sunday.

The presenters will share briefly with the Commission the results of the annual Point-in-Time Homeless County & Survey.

The survey, created by the Texas Homeless Network, illustrates trends over time in homelessness and provides insights into the effectiveness of existing programs and services, according to the Commissioners agenda packet.

The Hays County Office of General Counsel staff will also present an update on the Hays County Animal Control Ordinance.

Allocation of ARPA funds will also be a focal point during Tuesday’s meeting.

ARPA funds are federal funds allocated for communities to offset revenue and expenditure losses resulting from impacts of the COVID-19.

Commissioners will discuss and take possible action to authorize the County Judge to execute two ARP State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant agreements, one between San Marcos Hays County EMS, Inc and the county, and another between Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center and the county.

The grant amount slated for EMS will not exceed $796,795 and will be used for two ambulances to help mitigate future pandemics by bolstering San Marcos Hays County EMS’ ability to respond quicker..

If approved, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center will receive an amount not to exceed $644,000 for maintaining its services.

Other items to be discussed and acted upon include authorizing the County Judge to execute an Intergovernmental Inmate Housing Agreement between Hays County and Haskell County for the care and custody of overflow Hays County Inmates, the agenda packet states. Funding for the agreement is not to exceed $1,733,750 in the first year and will come from the Hays County general fund.

Later in the meeting, commissioners will consider action to approve the revised Hays County Animal Control Ordinance to reflect recommendations by Team Shelter USA following the “Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.”

The law took effect in January 2022 and provides for the humane treatment of animals.

Commissioners will also decide whether to approve the selection of Ardurra for park and trails improvements.

The park and trail improvements are associated with Hays County property at the corner of Cape Road and Flores Street in Precinct 1, according to the agenda packet.

Staff and counsel will be authorized to negotiate a contract for the improvements.

Following a presentation from the budget office at last week’s Commissioner meeting, the first budget workshop will commence at 11 a.m. regarding the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget and decisions may follow.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.