Arredondo, Mejia ahead for SMCISD Board seats

Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:32am
STAFF REPORTS
Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Juan Miguel Arredondo and Mayra Mejia held leads in their respective San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees elections. 

Arredondo, the SMCISD District 1 incumbent, received 2,536 votes, while challenger James Bryant Jr. earned 1,605 votes. Arredondo is also likely to advance to a runoff in a separate election he is a part of for City of San Marcos Mayor.

Mejia, who was facing Nicholas Costilla for SMCISD District 3, earned 60.14% of the vote, while Costilla received 39.86%. 

