Arrest made in connection to death of man found at area travel center in Buda

The Hays County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to the death of a man on Sept. 7.

According to Hays County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Andrews, on Sept. 7 at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH 35, in Buda following a report of an unconscious male near the gas pumps.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body, police stated.

Deputies immediately notified Hays County/ San Marcos EMS who also responded to the scene. The male subject was later pronounced deceased by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant.

Hays County detectives were able to positively identify the vehicle driven by the suspect through the camera footage at the store and a FLOCK camera hit. Police stated that the information was sent to the patrol deputies and at approximately 7 p.m., a patrol deputy observed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, the suspect was located and arrested. The suspect was identified as: Omar Guadalupe Galvan- Ochoa, 27.

He was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, with a $100,000.00 bond, and murder, a 1st degree felony.

A bond has not been issued for the murder charge at time of press. Further charges may be pending. police stated.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. One can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800324-TIPS or submit information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.