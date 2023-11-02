Arrests made in alleged 'bank jugging' crime in Kyle, Hays County

With the holidays now on the horizon, police are urging people to be on their guard for the type of attempted theft that occurred in Hays County on Oct. 26.

According to the Kyle Police Department in a press release, at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, Kyle Police officers responded to a report from a person who suspected they were being followed by unknown individuals after leaving a local bank.

Police stated that this kind of following of an individual is 'a common practice,' known as “bank jugging,” in which someone who may have recently withdrawn cash from a financial institution, an ATM or who has exited from a check cashing store is targeted and pursued as they travel to another location, where the likelihood is that they will either be robbed or their vehicle will be burglarized.

In response to the concerns of the individual calling in, Kyle Police Emergency Communications dispatchers directed the caller to an area where officers were in place to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle that was alledged to be following the caller.

Police stated that at the traffic stop of the vehicle in question, 25-year-old Cedrick Davis of Humble, exited the vehicle and two other individuals left the scene in the vehicle.

According to the press release, a pursuit of the vehicle was initiated. Police said the vehicle was involved in a collision at the 1100 Block of Roland Lane and the driver and passenger left the vehicle on foot, headed into a wooded area.

Officers at that scene took into custody, Kennedy Watkins, 20, also of Humble. The third individual, Daviyon Washington, 19, no address listed, despite an extensive search by Kyle police officers with the assistance of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the San Marcos Police Department, the Hays County Constable Precinct 1 Office and the San Marcos City Marshall’s Office, was able to leave the scene.

Police stated that a search of the vehicle found 'criminal instruments commonly used for bank jugging,' though these were not described in the press release, as well as an unknown type or amount of illegal drugs.

“We want to thank the potential victim for making the call that led to these arrests. Their awareness and quick thinking put a stop to what could have been a very dangerous situation,” Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett said. “We also want to recognize and thank our officers and the surrounding agencies for their work in this case knowing that their job is not yet done as we work together to apprehend the third suspect.”

The press release stated that both Davis and Watkins were placed under arrest and were later transported to the Hays County Jail.

Police said that Davis is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument, and multiple warrants from other jurisdictions.

Watkins is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument, evading on foot, and multiple warrants from other jurisdictions, police stated.

In addition, Washington is sought based on warrants issued in connection to the incident that include engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument, evading on foot and evading in a vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident or other related crimes contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or use the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

Police also provided tips for helping shoppers and consumers avoid the risk of bank jugging in the months ahead.

First, be aware and mindful of surroundings, especially when withdrawing money from any ATM or institution.

Look for those who may be too interested in what you are doing or if they appear to be 'hanging out' in an area close to you.

Note the make and model of vehicles that may be following you. Stay alert, avoiding the use of distracting phones or earbuds.

Keep cash hidden and immediately secure it after withdrawing.

One should also know where police and emergency offices are located and always try to vary daily routines and routes.