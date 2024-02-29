Arrests made in multiple store robbery cases

Between Dec. 26 and Feb. 14, the Kyle Police Department, Buda Police Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged five individuals in connection to robberies at various convenience stores across the county.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 26 at the 7-11 on the I-35 Northbound Frontage Road near FM 150 at 11:38 p.m. when a person entered the store, pulled what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the register. Following an investigation, authorities issued a warrant and arrested 17-year-old John Paul Martinez. The firearm in this case was later recov- ered in a stolen vehicle by the San Marcos Police Department and was determined to be an airsoft gun.

Martinez is being held in the Hays County Jail. He faces Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and four theft of property charges.

Additional charges have been levied against 18-year-old Rudy Romero.

Romero is connected to three robberies in Kyle made between Jan. 25 and Feb. 3 and an additional incident in Buda on Feb. 5 at the Poco Loco on Windy Hill Road.

The Buda Police Department identified two other suspects involved in the incident, 22-yearold Brandon Anthony Vasquez and 23-year-old Martin Garcia Jr. They face Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity charges.

The most recent robbery occurred on Feb. 14 at 1:26 p.m. when Kyle Police received a call about an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Minute Fuel on Amberwood North and the Northbound I-35 Frontage Road. Witnesses reported that a male subject came into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the business and the personal cell phones of the employees. After being provided with these items, the subject fled from the store on foot.

Kyle Police Officers and Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and located the subject behind the nearby Home Depot at 1:51 p.m. After a brief altercation, 26-yearold Josh Julian Garza of Clovis, New Mexico was safely apprehended. The firearm used in the robbery was located in the subject’s possession. The money and cell phones were recovered and returned to the victims.

Garza is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, and two counts of Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance and is being held at the Hays County Jail.

Police are asking anyone that may have any additional information on these incidents to please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers. com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.