Art Commission to host marketing workshop

The City of San Marcos Arts Commission will host a marketing workshop geared toward event organizers on Thursday, May 12 at the San Marcos Activity Center Multipurpose Room from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“There's so many cool arts and cultural events happening in our community and we really want to give these organizations some tools and techniques for spreading the word beyond our community,” said Trey Hatt, Arts Coordinator for the City of San Marcos.

The workshop will cover best practices for social media marketing, advertising, search engine guidelines, websites made simple and other marketing necessities.

“We really want to make sure that our event organizers are really telling their stories and getting the word out, so that we can attract all these visitors from beyond the city limits,” Hatt said.

Various topics will be presented by city staff from the Convention and Visitor Bureau. Following the presentations, a question-and-answer session will be available for those in attendance.

“Some of the things that we'll be going over are the power of social media ads, how to be Google friendly, in your advertising and if you've got a website, you know how to make that a little bit more Google friendly, so that people can find you,” Hatt said.

Hatt went on to express the importance of engagement and interaction on social media and how it can serve as a beneficial tool for business and spreading awareness.

“You can't just, you know, throw up a piece of advertising somewhere and forget about it. You've got to really keep an eye on your online presence,” Hatt said.

He also talked about how the ability to reach a wider audience would ultimately benefit San Marcos by showcasing what the city’s event organizers and artists have to offer.

“If we can get event organizers to be able to increase the awareness of their events,” Hatt said. “That's going to raise the attendance and ultimately bring visitors to San Marcos.”

The event is free of charge and signing up is not required. The San Marcos Activity Center is located at 501 E. Hopkins St. For additional information regarding the event, contact Trey Hatt via email at ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.