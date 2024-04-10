Art Market returns to downtown for 12th year

The infamous Art Squared Arts Market returns for 2024 in Downtown San Marcos on the historic courthouse lawn. Since 2012, artists and artisans of all kinds convene in the heart of San Marcos to showcase and sell their works, reflecting the beautifully unique community that makes San Marcos so special. This year, Art Squared is bringing back projects that were missed by the arts community, as well as new projects for Art League members.

“I’m looking forward to being at our home base on the courthouse square, where people know where to find us and we can continue to grow and connect our community” Karly Schlievert, Market Director for the 2024 Art Squared season, said. “Art Squared really reflects the vibe of the San Marcos community. I’ve attended many other fine arts markets, and they can sometimes feel too formal or closed-off. There’s a fine line of curating quality, original artworks and keeping a friendly, welcoming, fun and funky vibe. And I think Art Squared walks that line perfectly.”

Art Squared goers can expect some old and new additions to the programming for this year’s markets, including the return of the kid’s arts and crafts booth and the introduction of the San Marcos Art League Members Booth. “This year we are bringing back the kid’s interactive art table” Schlievert said. “There will be supplies and project prompts to get young artists involved and creating. We are also actually starting our [Art League] Member’s Booth program this year, which was put on pause last year when we had to handle the relocation situation and the other issues that came with that. The Member’s Booth program is exciting because it gives SMAL Members a chance to test the waters of what it’s like to sell your artwork. This is perfect for people who don’t have enough work to have their own booth or to rotate work in the Art Center but want to showcase their artwork. The booth will host members’ art in exchange for volunteering a couple of hours at the booth during Art Squared. All you have to do is become a SMAL Member to participate!”

After facing the challenges of record-breaking temperatures and construction limitations during last year’s market season, both Schlievert and the San Marcos Art League have high hopes for Art Squared’s 2024 run back on the courthouse lawn. Even with the additions of the Member’s Booth, Kid’s Craft Booth and the Art Supply swaps during each market, Schlievert still has even more goals set for 2024.

“A big hope of mine is to get more food vendors involved and expand our music selection,” Schlievert said. “It would be awesome to have hot food options available, like food trucks or other local food vendors. Any food vendors can apply through our website and all musical groups can contact us at artsquared@artleaguesmtx.org.”