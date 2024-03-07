“I was not prepared to like San Marcos so much when I first came here,” said artist Jennifer Epperson, who lives and works in the city. “I left a wonderful place behind, the place where I discovered my voice as an artist. That was a difficult move.”

Epperson moved to San Marcos in 2018, lived through the pandemic isolation and now enjoys the expanding opportunities to create and exhibit her work.

“I have an artful life here thanks in part to San Marcos Art League, the Price Center, the city’s support for the arts and the welcoming Spring Lake Hills neighborhood where I landed,” Epperson said. “Many accomplished artists live among us, and I think art is key to our community richness and growth.”

During Covid, several artists, including Epperson, formed a monthly online Art Salon. Envisioned first by Suzanne Shield Polk, it became a close-knit group intent on observing art, talking about art and sharing works in progress. The Salon sustained them during the isolation of Covid and continues to provide intimate connection and community. The artists have a new exhibit aptly titled Out of Our Minds, showing March 8 through 30 at Inspired Minds Art Center in Buda. Opening night is March 9 from 3-5 p.m. and there will be an Artist Talk and Reception on March 23 from 3-5 p.m. The public is invited.

Epperson will debut the series, 'Don’t F#%K the Patriarchy,' works informed by the #Me-Too and #TimesUp social movements that have sought to bring awareness to sexual abuse and sexual harassment worldwide. Epperson explores women’s rights and body agency through her art work, and she is on the Speakers Bureau for RAINN, the Rape Abuse Incest National Network. She has spoken to various student groups at TXST, and her exhibit Reshaping Trauma Through Art, was part of the TXST 2022 Common Experience calendar. Presented in service to the community, the exhibit paid tribute to National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

“The human body is a central image in my work and a rich source for topics that inspire me - biology, the environment, medicine, and human rights,” Epperson said. She investigates big picture themes - sex, death and the human condition - from the female gaze.

The artist will also participate in exhibit, The Female Gaze at The Price Center in San Marcos, March 7-April 27. Now in its sixth year, the exhibit and a series of events honors women and their art. It celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) and is always a highlight of the Price Center programming.

As part of the programming, Jennifer Epperson and Kara Remme will present 'Woman to Woman: Inspiration from the Female Gaze,' a dialogue between artist and muse. Remme modeled for Epperson’s painting in the exhibit, Woman to Woman. Artist and model have an enlightening conversation about the creative process from inspiration to completion, and discuss the origin and capacity of the muse. Designed as in inclusive conversation with audience, it is sure to be entertaining and enlightening. Refreshments and viewing the exhibit will follow.