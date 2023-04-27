Artist creates breath of spring in new mural

Downtown San Marcos got another pop of visual art with the unveiling of a new mural.

On Wednesday, city officials came out to see the latest structural painting that now graces the side of the ReconMR building at 135 S. Guadalupe St. The mural is the creation of Austin artist Becca Gordon. For those attending its unveiling, they said it a perfect addition to the community's growing arts drive and see tableaus.

“The mural arts program serves a dual role, to beautify and deter graffiti in our community, but then also provides splashes of color through beautiful public art as our latest mural does quite literally,” San Marcos Arts Commission Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt said.

“This was a tough mural to make, but I’m pleased with how it turned out,” Gordon said. “I hope it gives everyone a little happiness and joy when they see it.”

Her springtime-inspired mural is composed of colors reminiscent of the season: bright pinks, yellows, oranges, reds, greens and blues with abstract flower and sun shapes.

“I’m primarily an abstract artist,” Gordon said. “So I started making these flowers from abstracted still lifes. When I started doing murals, I started making everything very graphic looking. I wanted to have those [flowers] and explosions of color.”

Gordon said she found out she had been selected to do the mural in the Fall and was busy painting by November with her assistant. A mural is no small painting task, an d Gordon said she and her assistant had to first prime the wall, then add the paint and finally apply an anti- graffiti coat before calling it a finished painting.

As painting is not her only job and faced with periods of inclement weather throughout the mural painting, Gordon said it took a bit longer than expected to complete the project.

But its debut coincides with spring flowers in bloom that complement what Gordon has painted on the building.

The artist said this is not the only mural that she has done, but it is by far the largest. To check out her other work, one may visit Gordon’s website at beccagordonart.com or follow her on instagram @lilbeccante.

Hatt said that the commission is looking for more artists, so go to smtxarts.com to find calls for art and to find the locations of existing murals.