Artists and restaurants band together to Feed the Hungry

Inspired Minds Arts Center in Buda is set to celebrate its third birthday by teaming up with local ceramic artists and restaurants to raise money for the Hays County Food Bank with its annual fundraising event — Buy a Bowl, Feed 100 People.

Every handcrafted ceramic bowl sold at the event will come with a choice of gourmet soup to-go from local Buda restaurants. The bowls and the soup will be available in the Inspired Minds Gallery from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. or until it runs out. The proceeds from each $35 Empty Bowl donation will be given directly to the Hays County Food Bank to feed 100 people. Inspired Minds Art Center's birthday goal is to raise over $6,000 to help the Hays County Food Bank provide at least 18,000 meals for community members who suffer from hunger. For more information and to RSVP to “Buy a Bowl, Feed 100 People,” please go to www.inspiredminds.art or call 512-364-3630.

Inspired Minds Art Center's mission is to support local artists and the community by joining them together to inspire a dialogue of creativity, passion, fine art, and a celebration of culture. Since it opened its doors in January 2020, Inspired Minds Art Center has worked with the City of Buda, the Buda Public Library, Kyle Public Library, Hays CISD, the Buda Area Artists Collective, Buda's Brightside, local businesses, private citizens, and local artists to bring free arts programs, festivals, and events to the community, public artwork and art markets to Downtown Buda, and both in-person and online art classes and camps to people living in Central Texas and around the world. Meanwhile, Inspired Minds Art Center has been a source of income for over 100 artists throughout its short existence. None of this could have been accomplished without the collaboration, cooperation, and generosity of the surrounding community.

Information provided by City of Buda