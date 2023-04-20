Arts program ready to unveil new mural at Guadalupe Street site

The City of San Marcos will dedicate a new mural at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 26.

The newest artwork, located at 135 S. Guadalupe Street, is part of the San Marcos Mural Arts Program.

“Life is Tough but So Are You” by Austin artist Becca Gordon was completed in February.

It is the latest addition to the city’s mural initiative, which helps deter graffiti and brings public art to the residents and visitors of San Marcos.

“In my murals I bring together abstracted brushstrokes as well as other traditionally painterly elements with graphic details,” Gordon said. “For this piece I combined the colorful traditions of pop art with the precision of graphic design to create a vibrant and joyful mural that I hope will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the brief dedication ceremony. Photos with the colorful mural are encouraged.

The San Marcos Mural Arts Program is a city initiative that brings murals in a variety of art styles and artist backgrounds to San Marcos. It is a public art program of the San Marcos Arts Commission.