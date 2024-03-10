Ascension Seton Hays names Mona Gaw Chief Nursing Officer

Ascension Seton is pleased to announce Mona Gaw, DNP, RN as the new Chief Nursing Officer at Ascension Seton Hays. Prior to her new role, Mona served as Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Ascension Seton Northwest and Ascension Seton Southwest.

“Mona has a broad range and depth of experience and a strong background in quality and safety,” said Joan Ross, president of Ascension Seton Hays. “Mona has pursued excellence throughout her career, and we are proud to have such a well prepared nursing executive to provide leadership and oversight to the Ascension Seton Hays professional nursing team.”

Mona has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career that showcase her leadership knowledge and expertise. Notably Mona served as the Founding Dean for the College of Nursing at Saint Mary’s University in the Philippines which remains a thriving nursing education program today. Most recently, Mona led her nursing team in achieving their initial Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

In addition to Mona’s busy career, she also stays actively engaged in community service and currently volunteers her time to the Philippine Nurses Association of America, Texas Nurses Association, Central Texas Food Bank and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Ministry.

Ascension Seton Hays has 24/7 emergency care and is certified as a level II trauma center and as a primary stroke center. Ascension Seton Hays has also been awarded the Silver Plus Level Performance Award from the American Heart Association – Get with the Guidelines Program for providing advanced stroke care. The campus is a destination for specialty care including heart and vascular health, and muskuloskeletal, plastic and neurological surgical care, among others. In March 2021, Newsweek named Ascension Seton Hays as one of the top 217 Best Maternity hospitals in 2021 using the Leapfrog Maternity standards.