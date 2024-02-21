Ascension Seton names new Chief Medical Officer

“Dr. Pozos helped achieve top quartile in readmission rates, top quartile in mortality rates, reduced length of stay and worked on numerous improvement initiatives. Dr. Pozos brings notable strengths and experience in leadership and management skills, quality improvement, and patient-centered care.”

Joan Ross President of Ascension Seton Hays

Ascension Seton has named Dr. Joshua Pozos as the Chief Medical Officer at Ascension Seton Hays.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Pozos to our team.” Joan Ross, president of Ascension Seton Hays, said. “Dr. Pozos is a familiar face to our hospital, having previously served as CMO of Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Southwest. During that time, Dr. Pozos helped achieve top quartile in readmission rates, top quartile in mortality rates, reduced length of stay and worked on numerous improvement initiatives. Dr. Pozos brings notable strengths and experience in leadership and management skills, quality improvement, and patient centered care.”

Pozos began his healthcare career in internal medicine at the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System in San Antonio. While there, he worked closely with our veterans and provided internal medicine services as well as lead hospital readmission initiatives, development of a peri-operative assessment clinic, and interdisciplinary education through simulation. He then spent time at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio as a hospitalist where he was responsible for leading resident education and quality and safety initiatives.

Pozos received his Bachelor’s of Science in Kinesiology from The University of Texas at Austin, his Master of Public Health from The University of Texas at Houston School of Public Health, and his medical degree from The University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio.

In his free time, Dr. Pozos likes to spend time with his family, mountain biking, play the bass and attend Austin FC soccer and Texas Longhorn sporting events.

Ascension Seton Hays has 24/7 emergency care and is certified as a level II trauma center and as a primary stroke center. Ascension Seton Hays has also been awarded the Silver Plus Level Performance Award from the American Heart Association – Get with the Guidelines Program for providing advanced stroke care. The campus is a destination for specialty care including heart and vascular health, and muskuloskeletal, plastic and neurological surgical care, among others. In March 2021 Newsweek named Ascension Seton Hays as one of the top 217 Best Maternity hospitals in 2021 using the Leapfrog Maternity standards.