ASTROPHOTOGRAPHY ART SHOW AT WAKE THE DEAD

The coffee may be strong enough to wake the dead, but the art is out of this world.

Local artist and musician Gilly Salazar is closing out his month-long showcase of artwork at Wake The Dead Coffeehouse with an art show and concert on Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Astrophotography Art Show features photographs Salazar has taken of the stars. They have been on display on the walls of the stage room at Wake the Dead all month with the show closing out on March 31. And, for those interested in metal music, his band Warhead Wrex goes on at 8:30 p.m. following the art reception.