ATX Foods to open 53,000-square foot facility in Kyle

The City of Kyle Economic Development team celebrated the official opening of ATX Foods, a 53,000-square-foot production facility, located at the Hays Commerce Center. With the new facility comes larger production run capabilities for specialty items, food service production, packaging options and product development opportunities.

“Nearly everyone is familiar with ATX Specialty Foods, whether by name or by the sauce that goes along with their favorite hamburger, or their go-to tikka-masala or chipotle pepper sauce bought at the grocery store,” said Victoria Vargas, City of Kyle Director of Economic Development. “We are thrilled they chose the City of Kyle as their new home, and we look forward to the unique flavor they will bring to our community along with additional job opportunities that will further strengthen the city’s economic diversity and sustainability.”

Mayor Travis Mitchell reminded the large crowd attending Wednesday’s event of the energy and efforts it took to build the business complex where ATX Foods and others are located today.

“I was reminded by Todd Webster, former mayor, just how long these projects take to come to fruition. He was talking back to a time that predated me, where water and wastewater CCN agreements had to be negotiated, and infrastructure deals had to be put together to build the roads, water lines and wastewater lines for this entire business park,” Mitchell said. “That's just step one. Then in 2017, the City of Kyle, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and the Greater San Marcos Partnership, worked with our school district to become triple freeport tax exempt as a community, which was the basis upon which we built this business park. Without that historic vote. None of these businesses would have been able to come and be here today.”

Mitchell said projects such as these work in progress that takes dedication and vision.

“It takes patience that is sometimes difficult, especially for entrepreneurs and business owners to be able to just stay the course until such a time as a business like this can come to fruition,” Mitchell added. “Congratulations to ATX specialty foods for staying the course, we’re extremely proud of you, proud to have you as partners in the city of Kyle.”

John Anderson, Founder and CEO of ATX Foods called it a “day of celebration.”

“We're proud to call the city of Kyle our home and the partnership with the city officials has been truly remarkable,” Anderson said. “The City of Kyle fosters a business community and climate that’s truly remarkable.”

Anderson said the day’s ceremony marked a special chapter in our company's history filled with excitement and optimism.

“This facility represents our unwavering support to provide nothing but innovation, excellence, and growth. We’re ready to take this company to new heights,” Anderson added. “Together with the City of Kyle, our board, our customers, our vendors, our team … this will enable us to continue to serve the food industry here in Texas and across the nation.”

ATX Specialty Foods is a contract producer of high-quality dips and sauces for a number of brands and restaurants including Texas mainstays like Hopdoddy, Pluckers, Tarka, Freebirds and Julio’s sauces that are sold in-store. The company has approximately 47 employees and will be looking to expand their operation at their new production facility, creating further employment opportunities for Kyle and nearby residents.