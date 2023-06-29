Audrey Mae Shultz McCoy

Our beautiful, kind, loving, precious, sweet, sweet Audrey. We cannot and do not want to believe you are gone. Our grief is beyond measure.

Your mother, Sue Shultz, and your sisters, Mary Terbrueggen and Marlane Hawes, will always love you. Our hearts are broken, but we know that we will all be healed when we are joyously reunited in Heaven. Until then, we will cherish the memories of your hugs, kisses and sweet, sweet smiles.

You will always be our precious Pookie. Thank you for all of the joy you brought into our lives. The world is a better place because you lived.

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. — John 3:16 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. — Revelation 21:4