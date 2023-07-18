Back to school health fair planned

Hays County Local Health Department is hosting a back-to-school fair to encourage student vaccinations before the start of school in August.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 5 just in time for the upcoming school year.

The HCLHD is a participant in the Texas Vaccines for Children program, which provides low-cost vaccines to eligible children up to the age of 18 who meet the criteria. In this post-COVID period, many families are playing catch-up with what may have been regular vaccination schedules. s “It is very important that students receive their vaccinations in the weeks prior to school starting,” said Hays County Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales. “Not only does this prepare the students for school, it makes it easier to obtain vaccinations without overwhelming local clinics.”

HCLHD’s back-toschool fair will give parents and students the chance to receive free vaccinations under the TVFC program.

TVFC is available for those who are participants in the Medicaid program, enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program, American Indian or Alaska Native and uninsured or underinsured children. CHIP covers children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid but cannot afford to buy private insurance.

If a family is new to CHIP, they should consider choose a health plan from ones available in this service area. Families may ask about this at the fair.

The vaccines provided include hepatitis A, polio, varicella and more.

Parents can find which specific vaccines are needed for the school year on their child’s school website.

HCLHD will continue with free back-to-school vaccines under the TVFC program from Aug. 7-11.

“We are very excited for the back-to-school fair,” Gonzales said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to get their students vaccinated.”

He added, “Vaccinations keep students healthy and protect them from diseases.

Keeping up to date on vaccinations also contributes to a healthy school environment.”

The HCLHD Back-to-School Fair is also an opportunity for the community to see the HCLHD’s new home, located at 101 Thermon Drive in San Marcos, officials stated.

Gonzales said it’s a community and family-friendly event, with additional services, games and vendors on site.

“We will have various vendors sharing resources and details about their services, similar to the Hays County Summer Health Fair,” Gonzales said. “We will also have games set up for the children to enjoy.”

Those needing additional information are asked to contact Gonzales at (512) 214-5918 with any questions regarding the upcoming event.. For more information, be sure to like and follow the HCLHD Facebook page.

It is recommended that children get school vaccines over summer break to avoid the end-of-summer rush. Anyone who is unable to attend the fair or come to the HCLHD clinic can find locations throughout Hays County where providers are enrolled in TVFC.