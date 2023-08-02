Back to school health fair is set

Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) is hosting a back-toschool fair to encourage student vaccinations. The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., just in time for the upcoming school year and it aligns with National Immunization Awareness Month.

The HCLHD Back-to-School Fair is also an opportunity for the community to see the HCLHD’s new home, located at 101 Thermon Drive in San Marcos. The department will begin officially operating out of the new location beginning Aug. 7.

The HCLHD is a participant in the Texas Vaccines for Children program, which provides low-cost vaccines to eligible children up to the age of 18 who meet the criteria.

“It is very important that students receive their vaccinations in the weeks prior to school starting,” said Hays County Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales. “Not only does this prepare the students for school, it makes it easier to obtain vaccinations without overwhelming local clinics.”

HCLHD’s back-toschool fair will give parents and students the chance to receive free vaccinations under the TVFC program. TVFC is available for those who are participants in the Medicaid program, enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), American Indian or Alaska Native and uninsured or underinsured children. The vaccines provided include Hepatitis A, Polio, Varicella, and more. Parents can find which specific vaccines are needed for the school year on their child’s school website. HCLHD will continue with free back-to-school vaccines under the TVFC program between Aug. 7-11.

“We are very excited for the back-to-school fair,” Gonzales said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to get their students vaccinated.”

He added, “Vaccinations keep students healthy and protect them from diseases. Keeping up to date on vaccinations also contributes to a healthy school environment.”

“We will have various vendors sharing resources and details about their services, similar to the Hays County Summer Health Fair,” Gonzales said. “We will also have games set up for the children to enjoy.”

It is recommended that children get school vaccines over summer break to avoid the end-of-summer rush. Anyone who is unable to attend the fair or come to the HCLHD clinic can find locations throughout Hays County where providers are enrolled in TVFC.

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District calendar shows the first day of school this year is Tuesday, Aug. 15. Teachers are expected to report Friday.

The back to school fair allows families this opportunity to get necessary vaccinations taken care of, especially in light of the loss of some vaccination schedules due to COVID-019.