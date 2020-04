Tacos Flor hosted a barbecue fundraiser for San Marcos Police Department Officer Paul Beller on Sunday. Beller was struck by a vehicle while responding to a call on North Interstate 35 in March. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo and Lance Winter

According to SMPD, the fundraiser brought in approximately $9,000 for Beller and his family.

Donations for Beller and his family can be made at SMCPAAA's website.