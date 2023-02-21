While today is Mardi Gras around the world, with the traditional New Orleans event bringing organized gold, purple and green chaos, San Marcos got into the mood early with its 10th annual parade this past Saturday.

In the leading float, Dr. Jeffrey Ault and Mrs. Ellen Ault, reigned as King and Queen Okeanos XI, tossing silver coins— lagniappe, the French Quarter phrase for that little bit of something extra— and waving to folks along the parade route.

Under perfect skies with just the right amount of sunshine, King and Queen float was the first to wind down city streets, where people gathered along the parade path waiting to catch candy, trinkets and beads.

The parade route began at Jack’s Roadhouse at the corner of Hunter and Dixon Street, and went down Belvin Street. Here San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, dressed in her Mardi Gras regalia, read the proclamation recognizing the Aults as official royalty for the event. The parade then traveled through the MLK Street historic districts, coming full circle and ending back at Jack’s Roadhouse. A post-parade celebration was held at Zelicks Icehouse.

The parade featured special guests, among whom was Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra. There were other floats, including the Heritage Association of San Marcos, acrobats on unicycles, and the band, Time of Night, a local favorite. Police and fire units were decorated with beads in keeping with the festive quality of the day.

Along the parade route, families brought children to celebrate. Brandon and Michelle Grissom came with their family including 10-year-old daughter, Lyla.

“I’ve been to Mardi Gras in New Orleans a couple of times,” Brandon Grissom said, but he added his family was enjoying this homegrown version of the celebration.

It was also the first Mardi Gras parade for Moo, a puppy owned by Kenzie Moore, 13, an 8th grade student, from Sentress, Texas. He did not appear to mind that his collar was accented by a new display of beaded finery, Moore said.

According to Krewe officials, Mardi Gras is celebrated world-wide as a time of celebration before Lent, a time of reflection and preparation begins in the Christian calendar starting with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. Lent. Mardi Gras traditions here were inaugurated by the Krewe of Okeanos, which was organized in 2012.

The Krewe of Okeanos Mardi Gras 2023 Parade was sponsored in part by LaCima, Germer Insurance, and Palmer's Restaurant Bar and Courtyard. The Krewe of Oceans is a non-profit, all volunteer organization that according to its website brings the community together to promote and coordinate events such as this parade in an effort to enrich the lives of everyone here.

Officers of the Krewe are: Wayne Kraemer, chair and founder; Diana Baker, founder; James Baker, founder; Rodney Van Oudekerke, secretary and founder; Greg Wurzbach, treasurer and founder; Scott Bentley, member a-large; and Ann DuPont, member at-large.

For more information go to the website at mardigrassanmarcos. com