BEAUTIFY SAN MARCOS

Two Texas State University fraternities — Phi Gamma Delta and Pi Kappa Alpha — participated in downtown city of San Marcos beautification projects on Friday in preparation for the Earth Day celebration set for Saturday, April 20. Members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity Kedrick Bryant, Nathan Escamilla, Kason Duncan, Sebastian Turrubiartes, Zack Johnston and Devon Guerrero donned traffic safety vests and wheelbarrows full of mulch to spread into flower beds along Hutchison and Edward Gary Streets east of the Square. “We are pulling up weeds and getting mulch,” Duncan said. “We’re making it pretty.”

Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook