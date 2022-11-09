Becerra wins reelection, slate of Democratic victories in Hays County midterm

Ruben Becerra has prevailed in the tight race for the Hays County Judge’s seat.

Becerra, a Democrat, received 50.44% of the Hays County vote, edging out Commissioner Mark Jones (R - Pct. 2) by a mere 775 votes.

Jones has represented precinct 2, which encompasses much of Buda and Kyle, for three terms. In Dec. 2021, he announced his candidacy for county judge and secured the nomination following his uncontested run in the Republican Primary. Becerra ran against Democrat challenger Brandon Burleson and received 68.12% of the vote.

In a 44-second social media post, Becerra, flanked by several of his supporters, reflected on his victory.

“This is a gift to continue God’s work to represent all people, everybody, and I am just so grateful for this tiny moment under the sun to continue the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” he said.

Overall, this year’s midterm election results leaned strongly democratic.

With 53.06% of the vote, Democratic candidate Kelly Higgins defeated Republican challenger David Puryear, flipping the Criminal District Attorney’s seat formerly held by Republican Wes Mau.

"I am so grateful to the people of Hays County, and to the many people who helped me, encouraged me, supported me with contributions, and turned out to vote," Kelly Higgins said on Twitter. "The race is over, and we are all just neighbors again.”

Democrats are also the majority on Hays Commissioners Court, after candidate Michelle Cohen (D - Pct. 2) secured Jones’ vacant seat in a runaway victory against Mike Gonzalez (R - Pct. 2) by a vote of 60.81 to 39.19%.

Commissioner Walt Smith (R - Pct. 4) was also up for reelection and held onto his seat, defeating Independent Susan Cook by a vote of 54.14% to 45.86%.

Other Democratic victories included Avery Anderson for District Clerk, Daphne Sanchez Tenorio for County Treasurer, Elaine Cardenas for County Clerk, Sandra Bryant for Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5.

To view the full results for the Hays County Midterm Election, visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/.